Two were injured Sunday evening in a three-vehicle accident that took place on Highway 144 East.
The Owensboro Police Department was called around 5 p.m. to the accident, in which one of the vehicles had caught fire.
A male juvenile and an adult male were both taken to the Owensboro Health and Regional Hospital for serious injuries, according to OPD Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess.
The highway was closed down for several hours Sunday evening between Highway 603 and Pleasant Valley Road while the OPD Accident Reconstruction Unit investigated.
Complete details of the accident were unknown at the time of this report, but Boggess said more information would be released once the reconstruction is complete.
