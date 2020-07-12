Area traffic accidents took two lives on Friday.
Kentucky State Police said the first of the accidents happened at 4:30 p.m. on I-165 near the 52-mile marker in Ohio County.
The report said William L. Sterett III of Owensboro was headed south in a 2017 Ford F-150 when he ran into the rear of a 2019 International tractor-trailer rig driven by Roberto Ignacio Mejia-Enriquez, 36, of Villa de Ayala, Mexico.
State police said Isaac Sterett, 10, a passenger in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.
They said Willaim Sterett sustained a broken arm and was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Three other children, whose names weren’t listed, were also taken to the hospital in Owensboro.
One was later flown to Norton Hospital in Louisville, where he or she was listed in serious condition.
Mejia-Enriquez was not injured, police said.
The southbound lanes of I-165 was closed for over six hours, while officers reconstructed the collision.
• At 11:27 p.m. Friday, Owensboro police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 4400 block of Medley Road.
They said the driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be freed with assistance from the Owensboro Fire Department.
He was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Two passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Officer Andrew Boggess, the department’s public information officer, said names of those involved in the accident won’t be released until Monday.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.