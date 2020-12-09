The Owensboro Air Show has added two more military teams to the Aug. 13-15 event over the Ohio River downtown.
The U.S. Air Force’s Lightning II Demo Team and the United States Special Operations Command Parachute Team — “The Para-Commandos” — will perform with the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels at the three-day show.
More acts will be announced later.
“We are thrilled to have the Lightning II Demo Team joining our air show next year,” Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said in a news release. “The F-35 is the most advanced fighter jet in the world.”
He said, “2021 will be the most exciting air show we have ever had in Owensboro with two premier military demonstrations.”
Ross said, “Having the Blue Angels and the Lightning II Demo Team both performing next year is really spectacular for Owensboro and will bring record crowds to the riverfront each day.”
The Para-Commandos are the U.S. Special Operations Command’s premier aerial parachute demonstration team, according to their website.
The F-35A is the Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter.
It will replace the aging fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons and A-10 Thunderbolt II’s, which, the Air Force says have been the primary fighter aircraft for more than 20 years.
Capt. Kristin Wolfe is the pilot and commander of the demonstration team of the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.
She directs the 13-person team, which travels to air shows.
Wolfe is an experienced fighter pilot with more than 800 flying hours in the F-22A Raptor and F-35A Lightning II.
The air show begins at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport on Aug. 13 and then moves to the Owensboro downtown riverfront on Aug. 14-15.
The Blue Angels drew crowds totaling 70,000 over three days when they were here in 2018 and 40,000-plus in 1991.
