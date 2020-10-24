Green River District Health Department officials reported two more regional deaths due to COVID-19.
Daviess and Henderson counties each lost a resident. The health department does not release information on the deceased victims.
In addition, GRDHD reported 64 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with 30 in Daviess County, 17 in Henderson County, 10 in McLean County, five in Ohio County and two in Union County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in GRDHD's seven-county region is now 4,765.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported 10 new cases Friday, bringing that county's total to 974.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 16 more deaths and 1,457 new cases of the coronavirus.
To date, the state has had at least 93,748 COVID-19 cases, and 1,396 Kentuckians have died from the virus.
