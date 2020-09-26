Green River District Health Department officials reported Friday two more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the seven-county region's total deaths to 36.
One death was in Daviess County, and the other was in Union County.
So far, a total of 16 deaths have been reported in Daviess County since March, and a total of three have died in Union County.
The health department does not report the age or gender of the deceased residents.
Also, health department officials reported 65 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with 31 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, 16 in Henderson County, one in McLean County, four in Ohio County, nine in Union County and three in Webster County.
This marks GRDHD's highest number of cases reported in a single day since 63 were announced on Sept. 3.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the health department's district is now 3,098.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported no new cases Friday, leaving that county's total at 788.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 930 new cases of the coronavirus in the commonwealth Friday, bringing the state's total to at least 65,066.
The governor also reported 12 more deaths. To date, 1,149 Kentuckians have died from the virus.
