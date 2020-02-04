The store closing list continues to grow in 2020.
On Friday night, Azucar Lounge, 116 W. Second St., closed its doors.
And “Going Out of Business” signs on the walls of Rogers Jewelers in Towne Square Mall say it’s on its way out with prices cut up to 70%.
Rogers Jewelers, an Evansville-based chain, has had a mall location here since 1983.
Store officials weren’t available to comment on Monday on the closing date.
Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Commercial Services, which manages the mall, said, “Rogers Jewelers has been a great staple in the south Frederica area and we wish them the very best. We continue to work on our master plan for transitioning the mall into its true potential. The mall has so much to offer and there are exciting things in the works by our dedicated team.”
When Azucar Lounge opened downtown in August, it was the city’s first tapas — pronounced “top-us” — lounge.
Justin Hagan, one of the owners, said at the time that the business was “a candyland for adults.”
Larry Conder, who owns the building with his wife, Rosemary, said he expects to have an announcement in about 45 days about a new business going into the location.
“It will be similar to the businesses that have been there for the past 10 years,” he said.
Previous occupants were Gambrinus Libation Emporium and Hajimari Sushi Bar.
J.D.’s Restaurant closed last month and Pier One Imports and Macy’s announced plans to close their local stores.
And Books-A-Million announced at the end of December that it was closing its store in Towne Square North.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
