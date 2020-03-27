Two O.Z. Tyler employees have tested positive for the coronavirus and employees that have been in contact with them have been placed on paid leave for two weeks, the distillery announced in a news release.
“We have immediately shut down parts of our distillery and have engaged an industrial cleaning service to perform a thorough, deep cleaning,” Jacob Call, master distiller, said in the release.
Call said the distillery is using partitions in parts of the plant to assure proper spacing between individuals, has installed social distancing and hand-washing signs throughout the plant, and has barred “outsiders” and “non-essentials” from being allowed on the distillery’s property.
Employees will work from home when possible and anyone making an essential delivery to the distillery must remain in the vehicle at all times, Call added.
The distillery suspended its tours and closed its gift shop earlier this month.
“This is a fluid situation and we will continually monitor it so we can best protect our employees during these difficult times,” Call said.
