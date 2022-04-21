Two Owensboro High School students have been accepted to the Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science Class of 2024.
Gunther "Gunny" Howard, 15, a sophomore, is the son of Lee and Rebecca Howard; and Jacob Ladwig, 15, a sophomore, is the son of Donald and Sara Ladwig.
They are among 98 students coming into the academy, which is on Western Kentucky University's campus in Bowling Green.
Students complete their junior and seniors years of high school while living in Florence Schneider Hall.
