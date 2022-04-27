The Theatre Workshop of Owensboro is continuing to power through the pandemic with upcoming events and performances.

With the recent premiere of their final production of the season — “Silent Sky” — continuing this weekend, Todd Reynolds, executive director of TWO, said that he and the organization’s programming committee are intentional regarding the selections they choose for the upcoming season.

“When we build our season, we’re looking for interesting things,” Reynolds said. “We want to do some familiar titles … but we also, through the years, hopefully, achieved a level of quality and people can say, ‘You know what? I don’t know this show, but they’ve chosen to do it, I know it’s going to be good. I know they’re going to do a good job with it.

“We just want to be diverse and offer something for everybody.”

While the season concludes Sunday, TWO members will stay busy in the next few months.

TWO’s fourth Trinity Radio Theatre production, “Murder at Yellow Banks,” will premiere April 30 via the TWO Facebook page and YouTube and will be broadcast on WKWC 90.3 FM at noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Sponsored by Greenwell Chisholm Printing and Limestone Bank, “Murder at Yellow Banks,” written by historian and local writer Brett Mills, will be a two-part serial dramatizing the real events surrounding the first murder trial in Daviess County, where the first defendant in the trial was William Smothers of Smothers Park fame.

Reynolds said the radio shows have been a thought for several years, stemming from his time working as the technical director of the RiverPark Center and being involved with the International Mystery Writers’ Festival, which included a radio show aspect.

Reynolds felt that starting it during the pandemic allowed it to finally take shape.

“During COVID, that seemed like a fun, safe way to bring people together,” Reynolds said. “We can space them (out) on a microphone; you don’t have to share your microphone with somebody.”

Other events on the TWO docket include “Fairy Tale Trail,” which is May 7-8 at the Jim Lambert Pioneer Village at Yellow Creek Park. Tours will be given between 2-5 p.m. in half-hour increments and is sponsored by Daviess Fiscal Court, with assistance from a B.J. Killian Foundation grant.

Additionally, TWO will be announcing auditions for its youth summer musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” along with dates for youth drama camps and an all-ages workshop series to begin in May with sessions on puppetry, theatrical lighting, Foley sound effects, special effects makeup and more.

TWO will also soon announce the six submissions that will be produced for its “Summer Shorts Original One Act Play Festival.”

Throughout COVID, Reynolds said the organization has looked at how to navigate and restructure, such as providing a free outdoor youth production of the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” at six locations last summer — and even holding its musical “Something’s Afoot” by strategically creating the set to where all the cast members were set up in individual box spaces dedicated to suit each character.

The show was also filmed, and TWO was able to sell virtual tickets through a licensing company.

Though the actors could not see or be physical with each other on stage, Reynolds was more than pleased with the result.

“It was amazing,” Reynolds said. “You couldn’t tell that they couldn’t see each other. After a minute, you get it, you accept it, and it is what it is, and it was incredible. I stood in the back bawling like a baby.”

The show was seen by the last surviving member of the playwright team for “Something’s Afoot,” who praised the production and even sent Reynolds an original cast recording.

“That makes you feel good,” Reynolds said.

While things are returning to somewhat normal, Reynolds is very thankful to those who have been able to keep the organization afloat during a very uncertain time.

“It’s just the kindness and generosity of people and institutions that have helped to keep us going,” Reynolds said.