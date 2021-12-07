Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will soon be accepting original one-act plays for its 2022 Summer Shorts short play festival.
Submissions will be accepted from Feb. 1, 2022 to March 21, 2022.
Plays must not exceed 25 pages, have no more than five characters and must not have been published or produced before.
Cash prizes will be awarded to pieces voted best play.
To submit pieces visit theatreworkshop.org.
