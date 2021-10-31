On Nov. 12, Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will present its first live production since July — a one-person play titled “Every Brilliant Thing.”
The play, referred to as “the funniest play about depression you’ll ever see,” details the life of the narrator and her experiences growing up with her mother, who was severely depressed. After her mother’s first suicide attempt, the narrator makes a list of “every brilliant thing” worth living for.
While it deals with some serious themes, director Brooklyn Thompson said it is comedic.
“We see (the narrator) growing up, and how the list informs her personal experience dealing with her mother, and how it informs her own mental health,” Thompson said.
Nicol Maurer portrays the narrator. She said the play is different than anything she’s been involved with before, and she thinks it will be a unique experience for the community.
She said it’s definitely a storytelling type of experience, and she agreed that while it has heavy topics, there are a lot of breaks in tension with comedy.
“A lot of people use comedy and laughter as a means to cope with the deeper issues they are dealing with,” Maurer said. “This is a great example of that.”
Thompson also said the play is great because it sheds more light on the importance of mental health in our society. While there have been great improvements with handling mental health, especially throughout the pandemic, there is still a bit of a stigma.
She said it’s an important issue for the community to keep talking about.
“I hope people come see the show, and that it can help them know they are not alone, and they are strong enough to have these difficult discussions,” she said. “It really is a fun play, and I think we need some fun, especially after the past two years of experiencing COVID.”
The play, which is sponsored by River Valley Behavioral Health, will also include discussions after each performance, featuring the director, the actress and a counselor from River Valley.
Performances continue through Nov. 21, with Friday and Saturday performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. All shows will be presented at the Empress Theater, 418 Frederica St.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students. They may be purchased at the door, at the TWO Box office by calling 270-683-5333 or online at theatreworkshop.org.
Masks will be required for all attendees, and distanced seating will be practiced.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
