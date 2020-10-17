Two sections of the David C. Adkisson Greenbelt Trail will be closed starting Monday as part of the Regional Water Resource Agency (RWRA) reconstruction project.
According to the city’s release, the Greenbelt will be closed from the Jack C. Fisher Park entrance on West Fifth Street Road to Parrish Avenue. This closure is expected to last through Nov. 16, pending no delays or inclement weather.
The trail adjacent to Good Shepherd Church on Bittel Road will be closed for approximately four days, pending no delays or inclement weather.
