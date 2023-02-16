TWO SHOW PIC 1

Hamilton Price, center, performs a scene as Milt Fields alongside Travis Flaim, playing Lucas Brickman, during a dress rehearsal Wednesday for Theatre Workshop of Owensboro’s production of “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” at the Trinity Centre.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will premiere a production of “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” starting this week at the Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St.

The performances begin with a sold-out dinner theater, provided by Sassafras, at 6:30 p.m. today, Feb. 16, followed by shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

