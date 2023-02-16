Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will premiere a production of “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” starting this week at the Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St.
The performances begin with a sold-out dinner theater, provided by Sassafras, at 6:30 p.m. today, Feb. 16, followed by shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.
The show will continue into next weekend at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25 and concluding at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
A 1993 play by Neil Simon, “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” takes place in the 1950s. It focuses on Max Prince, the star of the fictional comedy-variety series “The Max Prince Show,” and his writing staff.
The show sees Prince enduring an ongoing battle with NBC executives, who “fear his humor is too sophisticated for Middle America,” while the show itself reflects the political and social climate of the time, such as the rise of former U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy, relationships between various ethnicities and more.
Todd Reynolds, TWO’s executive director who plays the role of Val Slotsky, feels the show is a good fit to what the organization offers this season.
“What we like to do is give a variety of the types of things that we do, because everyone likes something a little different,” he said. “We try to have a good mix, and Neil Simon is hard to beat when it comes to comedy. He just seems to connect to people where they live (and) people can relate to some of the things that he writes about ….”
The show is directed by Debbie Reynolds, performer and Todd Reynolds’ wife, who has been in many productions of Simon’s plays in the past, though she wasn’t familiar with “Laughter on the 23rd Floor.”
Once she read the script, she felt she could bring the show to life on the Owensboro stage.
“It’s a laugh-a-minute, feel-good show — something everybody needs (considering) the last few years,” Debbie Reynolds said.
Rehearsals began the first week of January, and Debbie Reynolds has sung the praises of its 10-person cast — which is a mix of both new and veteran performers.
“When I direct, I like to let my cast bring part of what they see as the character being,” she said. “... This cast has been so easy to work with and so talented (that) I’ve hardly had to change anything.”
And even with inclement weather causing some missed rehearsals, Debbie Reynolds hasn’t had to worry.
“They didn’t even need a makeup rehearsal,” she said. “They hunkered down on their lines, learned the blocking and it’s just been really, really wonderful.”
Debbie Reynolds feels the audience will enjoy what they see.
“I love when people walk out and say, ‘Wow, this is an Owensboro community production?’ because they’re that good,” Debbie Reynolds said. “But (I also) hope they’re laughing from the lines and also thinking about the political items of the time ….
“Basically, I want them to feel like it was money well spent (and) they had an extremely entertaining evening ….”
The show is sponsored by Limestone Bank, while the TWO 2022-23 season is sponsored by Owensboro Health.
Advance tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students. A $2 surcharge will be added to tickets purchased at the door.
Tickets may be obtained by calling TWO at 270-683-5333 or online at theatreworkshop.org.
