Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will hold auditions for its season-opening play “Well” at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16 and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17 at the Empress Theatre, 418 Frederica St.
The play, written by Lisa Kron, is a comedy about mothers and daughters, relationships and wellness that requires six actors of various ages and types.
“Well” will be performed from Sept. 1-11 and is sponsored by The Spot Coffee and Finery.
If you cannot attend the open auditions but would like to be considered, you may call the TWO box office at 270-683-5333 between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment to audition.
