Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will host its first "Thanks TWO You" Hootenanny, a free outdoor community event, from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Jim Lambert Pioneer Village at Yellow Creek Park.
The event will include free food from Queen B's Cuisine, goodie bags for children, music, games, face painting, cornhole and a porch script read.
