Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will open its 60th season with its production of Kentucky native and playwright Marsha Norman’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “ ‘night, Mother” at the Trinity Centre.
The show, sponsored by RiverValley Behavioral Health, will have its premiere with a dinner preview at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, followed by performances at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8-9 and Sept. 15-16 and 2 p.m. Sept. 10 and Sept. 17.
Nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play in 1983, “ ‘night, Mother” takes place in the living room and kitchen in the home of Thelma Cates and her daughter, Jessie Cates, over one night.
During the evening, Jessie asks her mother where her late father’s pistol is stored in the house before Jessie confesses her intention to commit suicide by the end of the night.
“The show deals with issues of depression, loneliness and of the mother desperately wanting to understand her child and help her child,” said Anne Welsh, the director of the production.
Welsh has “very intimate knowledge” of the show, as she has played the role of Jessie in a previous production with TWO in the late-2000s.
TWO’s 60th season will be showcasing productions that stood out in previous years. Welsh said the show correlating with September being recognized as National Suicide Prevention Month was “the impetus to have it performed at this time.”
Welsh’s prior experience with the production has helped her in the director’s chair in making decisions on how to stage the show.
“This show involves a lot of movement. There are a lot of props; and especially for the character of Jessie, there is a lot of movement,” she said. “... We’ve brought everything downstage; and in doing so, we’ve tried to make it more intimate for the audience (and) to make the audience be right there as opposed to the audience feeling as though they’re sitting back and watching the performance.
“We want them to feel as though they are sitting in the room with the performers.”
More from this section
Regarding the characterization of Thelma and Jessie, played by Nicol Maurer and Meredith Keller, respectively, Welsh said she’s focused on “the thought process behind specific things that they say.”
“(We) discussed what the character is feeling at a certain point that would cause them to act in (a) certain way,” Welsh said. “For the character of Jessie, she’s pretty stoic — she doesn’t show much emotion; whereas the character of Thelma … is very emotional.”
Welsh said each performance will be followed by a talkback with herself, the actors and a professional from RiverValley as the show contains sensitive material that could provoke emotional reactions.
Welsh hopes those who attend the show will leave knowing there are resources and guidance available to those that may be struggling or looking to help someone.
“I think the biggest thing is that a lot of times when you hear people who have had experience with someone who has committed suicide, they say for instance, ‘I didn’t know,’ ‘I maybe could have changed the outcome had I’d known’ — and that’s not usually true, unfortunately,” Welsh said. “What I would want (the audience) to realize is that there is help if the person who is experiencing the difficulty can reach out for it.”
The 2023-24 season is sponsored by Owensboro Health.
The dinner preview Thursday will include a buffet provided by Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn for $40 per person. Tickets for the performances beginning Friday are on sale for $20 each.
All tickets can be purchased by calling TWO’s box office at 270-683-5333 or by visiting theatreworkshop.org.
For more information, visit theatreworkshop.org or facebook.com/theatreworkshop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.