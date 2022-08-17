PENGUIN PROJECT PIC 1

Todd Reynolds, executive director of Theatre Workshop of Owensboro, stands alongside a poster of “Annie Jr.” on Tuesday outside TWO’s Trinity Centre. The show will serve as Owensboro’s first production with The Penguin Project — a national program that helps provides an environment for children with disabilities to explore their talents.

 Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will premiere a production of “Annie Jr.,” which will feature performers with developmental and learning disabilities through the national program The Penguin Project.

The title sponsor for the production is the Kiwanis Club of Owensboro.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.