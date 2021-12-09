Allison Acuff thinks audiences will enjoy the upcoming performance of “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” because it’s unlike any other that has been presented in the area in a long time.
Acuff, the show’s director, said the way the play has been staged makes it a piece of “story theater,” meaning actors have dialogue and also narrate the play throughout.
Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will present the alternative take on the timeless classic Friday at the Empress Theater, 418 Frederica St.
“Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” tells the same story as Charles Dickens’ classic, but from the perspective of Jacob Marley, Scrooge’s business partner, Acuff said.
“You see all the traditional scenes and similar plot moments, but from a different take,” Acuff said.
The play was written by Tom Mula in 1995.
Audiences will recognize the story of “A Christmas Carol” from the sense that all of the main players are there. This perspective will feature the “behind the scenes” version of events. For example, what happened after Marley died is depicted, as well as why he was tasked with “saving Scrooge,” Acuff said.
During the Christmas season this story is often told. It’s easy to get caught up in the story of “being a better person around Christmastime,” Acuff said.
“This story does an interesting job of reframing that narrative that it’s not just about Christmastime,” she said. “It’s about being a kinder person, even to those who are not kind to us, and how do we find redemption and how do we help others toward that space of redemption, even if we don’t like them very much.”
Kevin Lundy is Marley in the show, a character that can be “somewhat daunting, yet liberating” to portray, he said.
People often have preconceived notions on who a character is, based on the lore, which can make it difficult for an actor to “shake things up,” depending on how beloved a character is, Lundy said.
“Adding a little of who you are to the character can make it more personable and help audiences connect with what you’ve created,” he said.
At its core the show is a very human story about taking risks, learning from mistakes and helping others, he added.
“The supernatural elements throughout deal with some dark themes, but (the director) was great with helping us bring out the heart and lightness that exists in humanity,” he said.
The show will continue through Dec. 19, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday matinees. All performances will be at the Empress Theater.
Tickets for the show are $18 for adults and $12 for students. There will be a $2 surcharge for each ticket purchased at the door. Tickets are available at theatreworkshop.org, by calling 270-683-5333.
Masking will be required at all performances, and socially-distant seating will be in practice.
This show’s sponsor is Greenstone Services.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
