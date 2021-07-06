Theatre Workshop of Owensboro is emerging from the pandemic with free performances of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
Todd Reynolds, TWO’s executive director, said the shows will be outdoor, and in multiple venues, to give the public an opportunity to enjoy it safely.
“We wanted to make it as safe as possible, and take it to the people instead of the people coming to one of our buildings,” he said.
The show schedule will be:
• July 17 at Trinity Centre’s Secret Garden
• July 18 at Jim Lambert Pioneer Village at Yellow Creek Park
• July 24 at Daviess County Public Library’s Reading Garden
• July 25 at Western Kentucky Botanical Garden
• July 31 at Kendall-Perkins Park
• Aug. 1 at Smothers Park Overlook
All performances will be at 2 p.m.
“It’s a youth production, and we have a very talented young cast,” Reynolds said. “We are spreading it out in the hopes that it’ll be convenient for everybody. We feel like there may be people out there who haven’t seen a TWO performance before. This will be a good chance to come out and do that.”
Jordan Blake Key is directing, and he said the 11 kids who are participating range in age from 10-18.
The kids are talented, he said, which has made rehearsals “stellar.”
“They’ve picked up everything we’ve thrown at them and shared their own ideas, so it’s a very collaborative process,” he said. “It is certain that we’ve all be hungry to get right back to work as we have hopefully entered a post-COVID world.”
“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” is based on the characters by the Charles M. Schulz comic strip, “Peanuts.” It was originally released in 1967 as a musical comedy by Clark Gesner. This rendition also features additional dialogue by Michael Mayer, with additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.
Prepping a show for outdoor performances did require a few considerations, said Reynolds.
For one thing, performances are at the mercy of the weather, and performers have to contend with heat and humidity. Because the shows are at 2 p.m. each day, lights aren’t needed, but a sound system and minimal set pieces will accompany actors, who will also be all wear microphones to be better heard.
Even with specific changes required for these shows, Reynolds said everyone feels good about starting things up again.
“It’s all coming together, and it all feels so nice and normal,” he said. “No matter how wonderful things are, people can start taking them for granted, and it’s not until those things are taken away that you realize just how important they are to your life. So just to be able to do these normal things again is wonderful.”
Key reiterated this sentiment, and said this is a show community members won’t want to miss, “good grief!”
“It’s the youth of Owensboro putting on Charlie Brown for free ... what’s not to enjoy?” Key said. “There are so many of your favorite characters with all their quirks, and these young actors are bringing them to life in a show that is typically performed by adults. It’s an incredible feat and, with it being an outdoor traveling performance, a unique opportunity for our community.”
For more information about these performances, call TWO at 270-683-5333.
This show is sponsored by Independence Bank and made possible in part by the BJ Killian Foundation.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
