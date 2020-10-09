Just in time for the spooky season, Theatre Workshop of Owensboro is presenting “The Haunting of Hill House,” which is based on Shirley Jackson’s 1959 book of the same title.
The play will be performed Oct. 23-25, Oct. 30-31, and Nov. 1 at the Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St. The Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinee will take place at 2:30 p.m.
Todd Reynolds, TWO’s executive director, said the decision to host the play at the Convention Center was because the facility would allow for more social distancing than TWO’s other venues, Trinity Centre and the Empress.
“At the bottom of all things, safety is the top concern these days,” Reynolds said. “So we wanted to make sure that we could protect our actors and audience members in the best way possible.”
By having this play performed at the Convention Center also means more people can attend. At the last TWO performance, the maximum capacity was 50 individuals. “The Haunting of Hill House” will be able to accommodate 200 people, all safely physically distanced. Tickets will be sold in groups of two and four.
The Convention Center will be setting up a larger stage for the event as well, which allows for the safe distancing of actors while performing.
“They will put up a stage and some pipe and drape to work as backstage and offstage spaces, and that will be plenty big enough for our actors to work with,” Reynolds said. “It’s going to be a great performance. It’s certainly the right time of year for it.”
The play takes place in a deserted mansion with rumors of supernatural occurrences. It centers around a small group of individuals who are described as “physically receptive,” and are led by a Dr. Montague, who is conducting research in supernatural phenomena. The novel was adapted for the stage in 1964 by F. Andrew Leslie and has been remade into films and TV shows as well, including Netflix’s most-recent mini-series of the same title.
Jordan Blake Key is directing this play, which includes both veteran and newcomer cast members: Brooklyn Thompson, Aryanne Brailsford, Gerrimy Keiffer, Jeremy Brailsford, Nicole Maurer, Bryan McGlothlin, Dorothy Sibrel, Tina Dant-Stallings, Isaac Adkins, Bodie Moore, Sophia Baxter, Anna Baxter, Nelly Baxter, Lily Howard, Emma Wright, Madison Hays, Ella Fogle and Reagan Stallings.
Key said casting and rehearsing the play has been “an interesting process.”
“We have had to be very meticulous about having actors six feet apart on stage,” he said. “We have a principal cast who are the actors for the script, then I also added a ghost ensemble.”
He said this classic horror story is the origination of psychological thriller or drama, and was the first of its kind. Horror in the theater is not unheard of, but it isn’t common either, especially for the Owensboro community.
“So I think this is pretty unique,” he said.
Attendees will be required to wear masks.
Tickets for the show will be $20 for adults, $15 for students and $10 for TWO members. They are available at owensborotickets.com or by calling the Convention Center at 270-297-9932.
They go on sale at 3 p.m. Monday.
This show is sponsored by the Open Door Universal Unitarian Church, with special thanks to Ghostly Productions.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
