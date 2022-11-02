Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will present its youth production of “What Happened After Once Upon a Time” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St.
The show is sponsored by The Human Rights Commission with support from the B.J. Killian Foundation. The show is directed by Calli Whitmore, the theater's education coordinator.
