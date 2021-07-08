After taking a year hiatus, Theatre Workshop of Owensboro’s short play festival Summer Shorts is back and will kick off July 30 at the Empress Theatre, 418 Frederica St.
The annual one-act play festival began in the 1990s as a RiverPark Center production. After a few years there, it was discontinued before TWO Executive Director Todd Reynolds asked the RiverPark if Theatre Workshop could carry on the tradition.
Each year playwrights are invited to send short plays for the production. This year, Reynolds said 42 were submitted. Of that, the group of readers tasked with choosing plays for the event chose six.
The six plays are a drama called “Silence” by Benjamin Hedin, of Atlanta, Georgia; the comedy “April is No Fool” by Eric Thomas, of Florence; “Miss Ida’s Magic,” a mystery, by Jason Milligan, of Irvine, California; “Timber,” a comedy, by Lindsey Brown, of Auckland, New Zealand; a drama, “Hope Springs a Turtle” by B. Brobaugh and L. Holt, of Union; and a comedy, “The Fisherman,” by Rosine’s Todd Autry.
At the end of the run, a prize for best play and audience favorite will be given.
“It’s all terrific,” Reynolds said. “The scripts are fabulous and are a lot of fun. They are fabulous shows from all over the place.”
Summer Shorts is not only an opportunity for playwrights to premiere their new work; it’s also a chance for directors and actors to become involved with theater for the first time. Or the first time in a long time, which is the case with Jason Bostwick.
Bostwick, now a member of the TWO board of directors, first became involved with the group through Summer Shorts in 2016. He studied theater in college but hadn’t been involved for several years before being reintroduced through the short play festival.
“From there, I was cast in other shows, and main stage productions at the Empress,” he said.
Summer Shorts requires a smaller and shorter rehearsal process, he said, so it’s a good way for anyone to become involved with the organization. It’s also exciting because the short plays are being performed for the first time ever.
“This is my third year on the board,” he said. “(TWO) is an important part of our community and I think the more support we can get, the better.”
Each night of Summer Shorts, all six plays will be performed.
Performances will take place July 30-31, Aug. 1, and Aug. 6-8. The Friday and Saturday night shows begin at 7:30 and the matinees start at 2 p.m. All shows will be in TWO’s Empress Theatre, 418 Federica St.
For more information about this event, or others upcoming with TWO, or to purchase tickets, visit theatreworkshop.org or call 270-683-5333.
Summer Shorts is sponsored by The Owensboro Barbershop.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
