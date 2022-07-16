Theatre Workshop of Owensboro is looking forward to normalcy with its upcoming productions.
TWO’s “Summer Shorts” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 22 and will continue at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30 and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31 at the Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St.
The material consists of six original one-act plays submitted by playwrights from all over that do not exceed 25 pages and do not feature more than five characters.
“(They’re) just a hoot,” said Todd Reynolds, executive director of TWO. “We take submitted scripts from all over, and we pick the best ones to stage.”
Reynolds said that each play varies in time — with the shortest being about seven minutes while the longest is about 30 minutes, and there a variety of genres, ranging from shows about puppies to more serious content.
“There’s one that going to have to have trigger warnings because it deals with sexual violence and gun violence,” he said. “It’s a good story, but it may be hard to face for some people.”
The premiere of TWO’s take on the horror rock comedy musical “Little Shop of Horrors” is at 7 p.m. Friday, July 29, with other showtimes at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Empress Theatre, 418 Frederica St.
Reynolds said that TWO has done the production before, but this will be the first time including youth into the show.
“A youth show brings a little bit of a different audience,” Reynolds said. “The kids are really excited about doing something like (this).”
In September, TWO will debut its production of Lisa Kron’s “Well,” which is described as a “funny and touching comedy about mothers and daughters, mind over body, social activism and theatre itself.”
Reynolds hopes the show will introduce TWO to new audience members.
“With ‘Well,’ one of the things we’re shooting for is a younger audience, and I’m really pleased that we’re teaming up with The Spot Coffee and Finery as our sponsor for (the show), because I think they’ll be able to connect with some of the folks that we’d really like to have come in and see this,” he said.
TWO will take on the detective fiction play “Murder on the Orient Express” in October. For the holiday season, Reynolds will direct “A 1940’s Radio Christmas Carol” at the Empress Theatre.
In February, TWO will put on Neil Simon’s “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” at the Trinity Centre, followed by William Inge’s “Come Back, Little Sheba” at the Empress Theatre in April.
TWO’s monthly “Cabaret Nights,” which started in 2015, have been back full-force this year after an absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event typically features four to five singers, along with a master of ceremonies, taking the stage at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the Trinity Centre.
The acts range from local talent to people traveling in from places out of town like Louisville, said Reynolds, and includes a variety of different genres and styles of performance.
“You just never know from one month to the next exactly what you’re going to hear,” he said, “but it’s always going to be friendly, and it’s always going to be entertaining.”
TWO has other opportunities for those that may not want to be in the spotlight by offering workshops which include upcoming sessions like basic improv for teens and adults, directing, Foley sound effects and devised theatre, along with previous workshops dedicated to puppetry and lighting.
“Theatre really offers something for everybody, I truly believe,” Reynolds said. “It takes a lot to put on a show, and it takes a lot of creative people. Not everybody is cut from the same cloth, and a lot of folks don’t have the glitter and spangle to get up on stage, but they want to be involved.”
Reynolds feels that people are becoming part of the theatre world again, with the public coming to see live performances, and he looks forward to continuing to put on quality offerings.
“I know we are certainly seeing a resurgence in people wanting to be involved again,” he said. “It feels like, to me, that everybody is ready to roll again. I feel like it’s coming back, (and it feels) wonderful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.