TWO PIC 1

Lily Howard, from left, portraying Harmonica; Nolan Pence, playing Dave; and Payton Hathorn, as Sally Cotter, rehearse a scene from the Theatre Workshop of Owensboro’s youth production of “Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone” at the Empress Theatre.

 Photo by Dustin Davis

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro is gearing up for a busy month with the second and final weekend of its youth production “Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone” and rounding out March with a fundraiser at The Miller House.

“Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone” will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 and will conclude with a 2 p.m. show on Sunday, March 5.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.