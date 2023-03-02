Theatre Workshop of Owensboro is gearing up for a busy month with the second and final weekend of its youth production “Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone” and rounding out March with a fundraiser at The Miller House.
“Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone” will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 and will conclude with a 2 p.m. show on Sunday, March 5.
All shows will be performed at the Empress Theatre, 418 Frederica St.
Written by playwright and satirist Dean O’Carroll, the show takes form as a parody where the title character falls asleep while reading books about “a certain juvenile wizard” and dreams of being a student at the Frogbull Academy of Sorcery and looks to defeat “the schemes of the evil Lord Murderdeath” alongside her new friends Dave and Harmonica.
Dr. Michele Howard, director of the production, said working on the show has been time well spent, and she looks forward to having the 24-person cast bring it to life for one more weekend.
“I’ve got a great group of kids,” she said. “We’ve been having a lot of fun with it.”
While attendance was light last weekend due to other events occurring in the city, Howard was happy with those who came out to show support.
“The audience that was there — great reception,” she said. “We had the laughs, we had the audience interaction ….”
The performances on stage are not the only thing that will give the audience a feel of being in Sally Cotter’s world.
“... This is an immersive experience,” Howard said. “... Between myself and my stage manager Isaac Adkins, we have made the lobby a castle within itself as soon as you walk in. We have the floating candles, and we have backgrounds that look like witchy cottages, and libraries, and owls ….
“I’ve got a lot of positive comments that as soon as you walk in, you kind of feel like you’re in a different place.”
Howard said O’Carroll found out the production was happening and gave the cast his well wishes.
“He did a whole video for the kids (saying), ‘Break a leg,’ ‘Thank you so much for embodying my characters’ …,” she said. “It was a really neat thing because you don’t usually get to talk to a playwright ….”
Howard wants the audience to see the efforts the performers and crew have put into the production, particularly with the vocabulary found in the dialogue while having their talents come through.
“I hope that (the audience) can see how hard they have worked,” she said.
The show is sponsored by the Indiana Michigan Power Company and Daviess County Public Library, with the season sponsored by Owensboro Health.
All youth activity at TWO is supported by a grant from the B.J. Killian Foundation.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. A $2 surcharge will be added to all tickets purchased at the door.
‘The Miller House Gala’ fundraiser
TWO invites the public to support the organization beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at The Miller House for the return of the “The Miller House Gala.”
The event will include a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, a silent auction, entertainment and more.
Todd Reynolds, TWO’s executive director, said the fundraiser — which helps with the cost of the organization’s operating expenses — debuted in 2019 before being put on hold for three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He’s happy to see it come back.
“It feels really good,” he said. “It’s just a chance for us to get together, have a big party with one another and with the people who support us.
“Fundraisers like this help keep the place running and clicking along ….”
The event will also honor volunteer Teresa Wills, whose picture will be part of TWO’s “Wall of Honor,” which is at the organization’s Trinity Centre.
Tickets are on sale for $80 per person and $150 per couple.
Tickets for “Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone” and “The Miller House Gala” are available for purchase by calling 270-683-5333 or online at theatreworkshop.org.
