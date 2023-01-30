Wedding professionals gathered Sunday inside the German American Bank ballroom on the third floor of the Owensboro Convention Center looking to help area grooms- and brides-to-be plan for their big day during the 9th annual “Your Perfect Day Wedding Show.”

Jeanette Goins, director of marketing at the convention center, was pleased to see foot traffic return to normal after the event was canceled in 2021 because of COVID-19 and the 2022 event saw reduced attendance as the pandemic lingered.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.