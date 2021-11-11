Gov. Andy Beshear and Eric Friedlander, secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, presented awards for volunteerism and service contributions to 28 individuals and groups on Wednesday at the 26th Annual Governors Service Awards.
Three of the awards went to people and a group from Owensboro.
Bill and Susie Tyler, founders of the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, received a Senior Volunteer Service Award.
They donated the original eight acres of the garden and “have been deeply involved since its inception in 1993,” the announcement said.
It added, “Bill guides the garden’s design committee, and Susie was the garden’s director, lending her time and talent as a volunteer in this position for almost 10 years. She currently serves as the garden’s volunteer coordinator and is always involved in hospitality.”
Eli Cooper, a 2018 graduate of Daviess County High School, received an Adult Volunteer Service Award.
He is now the director of Student Y for the Kentucky YMCA Youth Association.
The announcement says, “Eli, a long-time youth member and volunteer of the Kentucky YMCA, was instrumental in the organization’s pivot to virtual services in 2020 due to the pandemic,” the announcement says. “He helped deliver a new virtual model of state government conferences in the fall of 2020 while also carrying a full set of college classes and working a paid job.
“His commitment extended into the Kentucky YMCAs spring season, helping to adapt the UN program in the same fashion virtually. He also took over the high school Security Council program, which required everything from student officer mentoring, to program planning, to training staff in aspects of the program.”
The AmeriCorps Seniors Service Award went to the RSVP Volunteers at CrossRoads Food Pantry in Owensboro.
“The AmeriCorps Retired and Senior Volunteer Program pairs Americans aged 55 and older with service organizations across the country,” the announcement said. “The Audubon Area RSVP addressed food insecurity by volunteering at CrossRoads Food Pantry in Owensboro, where they exemplified exceptional volunteerism during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“RSVP volunteers at CrossRoads Food Pantry were able to keep the pantry open for the entirety of 2020, serving 2,387 hours and feeding 24,475 people, 11,515 of which were unduplicated.”
The awards were presented virtually on Facebook for the second time because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Today we celebrate the resilient and selfless contributions of volunteers across the state,” Beshear said. “These individuals and organizations are living out their values and faith by helping others with no expectation of anything in return. You are such an important part of Team Kentucky.”
“During dynamic times, their creativity and unwavering spirit has been a key component in Kentucky’s ability to build back better,” Friedlander said. “Thank you to the many volunteers across the state for your everyday commitment to make a positive difference in the lives of Kentuckians.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
