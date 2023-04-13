GARDEN

Western Kentucky Botanical Garden Executive Director Laurna Strehl, left, views a display window at Independence Bank on Wednesday with garden founders Dr. Bill and Susie Tyler. The display, created by Dorothy Reid, visual display coordinator for the bank and Garden board member, honors the Tylers for their 30 years of service.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

In 1993, Dr. Bill and Susie Tyler donated 10 acres of farmland on the western edge of Owensboro to the city with the stipulation that eight acres be used for a botanical garden and two acres be left for native wildlife habitat.

This year, the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is celebrating its 30th anniversary and remembering its founders.

