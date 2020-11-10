Russell Coleman, the U.S. attorney for western Kentucky, said Monday that federal law enforcement agencies are committed to working with Owensboro-area law enforcement to curb drug trafficking in the region.
Coleman spoke after a meeting Monday morning at the Owensboro Convention Center that brought together local officials, federal prosecutors from across western Kentucky, and agents from the FBI, the ATF, federal Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The goal of the meeting, Coleman said, was to discuss how federal, state and local law enforcement can better coordinate investigations, and to discuss the “nature of the threat” in the city and county.
“The purpose of us being here today is, ‘How can we do a better job?’ ” Coleman said after the meeting.
The city has applied to be designated a “High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area,” which would open up more federal resources for trafficking investigations, as well as for treatment and prevention. Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain, who attended the meeting, said Monday afternoon that federal officials will supply their resources for area trafficking cases whether or not the city has HIDTA status.
Federal officials said their resources “are fully available in absence of the HIDTA,” Cain said.
“It was a very candid meeting,” where local officials were asked how federal agencies could better support them, Cain said. Officials expressed no concerns, he said, adding that the nature of drug trafficking has changed to where federal assistance is needed.
“I can remember 30 years ago or so, when the U.S. Attorney’s Office was something local officials had little engagement with” unless local law enforcement made a very large drug bust, Cain said.
But the difference between drug trafficking cases then and now is “absolutely world’s apart,” Cain said.
Methamphetamine is the primary drug abused in Daviess County, a fact that has been true for decades. But the trafficking and distribution of meth has changed dramatically, as meth went from a drug cooked in local labs to an international product.
Not too many years ago, meth was manufactured locally in labs fueled on stolen anhydrous ammonia and with pseudoephedrine pills bought at supermarkets and pharmacies. State laws to crack down on people buying large quantities of pseudoephedrine to make meth resulted in local production falling by the wayside.
International drug cartels saw an opening and began importing crystal meth largely made in Mexico to the region.
The trafficked meth is higher in potency than the local meth it replaced, and costs less, Coleman said. How meth is trafficked into the region has changed, he said, with more meth and other drugs being sent through the U.S. Postal Service and package delivery services like FedEx.
“People need to know, and demand that their government pay attention, that parcel (services are) the mechanism of choice in the 21st century” for international drug trafficking, Coleman said.
As with everything else, the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on drug trafficking investigations.
“This has been an extremely difficult year, because of COVID,” said J.T. Scott, special agent in charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s western Kentucky region.
Shawn Morrow, special agent in charge for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Louisville division, said the meeting emphasized “a real need to come together” and coordinate investigations by local and federal agencies.
“We know drugs and gangs often go together,” Morrow said.
Coleman said while having HIDTA designation would help the region, federal officials will be coordinating with one another and local agencies even if Owensboro isn’t named a HIDTA area.
“We are here. We have been here for some time,” Coleman said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
