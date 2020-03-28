State and federal agencies, including the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in western and eastern Kentucky, the state Attorney General’s Office and the FBI, have created a joint task force to investigate and prosecute fraud and price gouging stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.
The Kentucky Coronavirus Fraud Task Force will take complaints of fraud and scams, investigate them and then decide whether to file state or federal charges, said Russell Coleman, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Kentucky.
The task force includes FBI agents and fraud investigators from Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office.
Coleman said Thursday that Cameron’s office has received numerous reports of coronavirus-based price gouging.
“They had received 1,309 complaints of price gouging,” Coleman. “In western Kentucky, we’ve had just shy of 100 complaints already.”
The task force will investigate fraudulent claims of COVID-19 treatments, fake charities claiming to raise funds for people affected by COVID-19 and fake websites claiming to seek medical supplies. The task force will also investigate “phishing” scams that occur when scammers claim to be a legitimate organization such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and con victims into providing personal information or downloading malware.
“The beauty of working with a task force model is we use the strengths of the (federal agencies) and the Attorney General’s Office,” Coleman said. The agencies are working across traditional jurisdictional boundaries to investigate fraud, he said.
“What a task force model is, it knocks down those artificial barriers between agencies,” Coleman said. “... We are working for Kentuckians.”
Coleman said investigators who work cases of child sexual abuse and exploitation have noted an increase in “online predatory activity” in Kentucky since school districts began closing due to coronavirus.
“That’s a real fear of mine, that our kids are being placed at greater risk,” Coleman said. Federal agencies such as the FBI and Homeland Security “are very, very aggressively tracking this uptick.”
State and federal agencies can take some action even while a complaint is being investigated, such as by ordering a website that’s peddling suspect treatments for coronavirus be taken down before a decision is made to file charges, Coleman said.
In a prepared statement, Cameron said: “Those who try to capitalize on this health crisis by taking advantage of our citizens will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
“This unified effort between our office and our federal partners should signal to fraudsters that we will take aggressive action against them for targeting Kentuckians during this pandemic, Cameron said.
A press release announcing the task force said people can take a number of steps to avoid being scammed by profiteers, such as not clicking on links in emails from unverified sources, checking out the identity of companies and charity organizations that make contact about COVID-19, and ignoring offers of a COVID-19 cure, treatment or vaccine, and ignoring investment lures from companies claiming to have a treatment.
For legitimate information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov, the World Health Organization at www.who.int, or the state’s coronavirus website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
Coleman said the various agencies are working together to bring cases to justice.
“People need to know there are people tying themselves in knots, using every tool in their investigative tool kit, to protect them,” Coleman said.
To report an incident of price gouging, call the Attorney General’s consumer protection hotline at, 8880432-9257, or visit ag.ky.gov/pricegouging. Fraud and scam complaints can be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721, or can be emailed to disaster@leo.gov.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.