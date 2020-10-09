U.S. Bank announced this week that it plans to close its Wesleyan Park Plaza branch at 2810 Frederica St. on Jan. 2.
“The closure is part of previously discussed work that kicked off in early 2019 to optimize our branch delivery networks in response to changing customer preferences and behaviors,” Evan Lapiska, vice president of public affairs and corporate communications, said this week.
“Although we are closing some branches, we are continuing to open and enhance others, as well as rapidly enhancing our digital capabilities,” he said.
Lapiska said, “We are proud of our history in Owensboro, and look forward to continue to serve the local community through our other locations in the area, including the New Hartford branch just over a mile away, along with our convenient digital and voice offerings.”
The bank will still have five branches in Owensboro.
The Wesleyan Park location opened in November 1971 as a branch of Owensboro Federal Savings & Loan Association.
That was long before direct deposits and mobile banking.
As banks merged, the branch changed names several times over the past 49 years.
Banks have been cutting branches for several years.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported in July that “U.S. bank branches have been closing at the rate of more than three a day for the last 10 years, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.”
The story said that Americans have been banking by phone since the early 2000s and by smartphone since 2014.
It said the number of bank branches peaked at 100,000 in 2009 and dropped below 88,000 last year, according to the FDIC.
In Owensboro, there were 40 bank branches as recently as 2015.
There will be 33 once U.S. Bank closes its Wesleyan Park branch.
In January, Old National Bank announced plans to close its branch at 3012 W. Parrish Ave. in the spring.
Wade Jenkins, the bank’s western Kentucky region president, said, “We’ll still have three branches in Owensboro and two of them are within two miles of the Parrish Avenue branch.”
In the summer of 2018, Chase Bank said it was closing its downtown branch because changes in the banking industry were continuing to shrink banking’s physical footprints across the country.
Carlene Lule, vice president for media relations in Chase’s Columbus, Ohio, office, said, “Like any good retailer, we’re constantly evaluating our branch footprint, consolidating those with declining traffic.”
That came one month after Fifth Third Bank announced plans to close its branch at 3264 Kentucky 54 and consolidate its Owensboro operations at its branches at 500 Frederica St. and 3205 Frederica St.
