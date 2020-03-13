U.S. Bank Home Mortgage, one of Daviess County’s largest employers, is working on alternate plans to keep its operations going if the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic gets worse.
“Like most companies, we are closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus,” Evan Lapiska, vice president for public affairs and corporate communications, said. “We’ve implemented actions to help minimize the potential impact of the virus on our employees, customers and operations.”
He said, “We have temporarily suspended all non-essential international business travel — including trans-Atlantic and regional trips across Europe — and are strongly discouraging non-essential domestic business travel. Employees who return from mainland China, South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan — or who have family members or close contacts returning from these regions — are being asked to remain home from work for 14 days.
“We are reviewing our continuity plans across our various business activities to ensure continuity of critical processes, including those processes supporting our customers,” he said.
“With particular emphasis on employees in critical business functions, we are assessing and testing backup locations, worksite transfer or relocation options, as well as remote access laptop capabilities and increased VPN (Virtual Private Network) access where necessary.”
Lapiska said, “In addition, we are taking a unified, proactive approach to travel and self-quarantining restrictions to help ensure the safety of employees and customers. We are using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention level 2 and level 3 travel guidance and equivalent guidance from the countries in which we operate as the baseline.”
And, he said, “We will continue monitoring all countries’ public health authority’s guidance and, when necessary, will make appropriate adjustments.”
