U.S. Bank has signed on as the presenting sponsor for the first Junior Achievement Inspire Virtual event on Nov. 18-19.
The event is expected to reach 20,000 students in grades 8 to 12 across Kentucky.
“At U.S. Bank, we believe in powering potential, which is why we are proud to be a presenting sponsor,” Tom Ed Booth, U.S. Bank’s Owensboro market president, said in a news release.
He said, “We have 120 branches in Kentucky and more than 2,600 employees who are dedicated to this community. We are excited to help our young students in Kentucky explore careers and build leadership skills.”
Dan Douglas, Junior Achievement of West Kentucky president, said, “We are incredibly fortunate that U.S. Bank has embraced Junior Achievement as a part of its work culture. The financial and volunteer support they provide is truly outstanding.”
The event’s website — www.JAInspireVirtual.org — says the program will be formally integrated into the school curriculum, feature an interactive showcase of careers from across Kentucky and have customizable exhibitor booths that will allow sponsors to feature downloadable career information, photos and on-the-job videos.
A news release says, “Students will begin their exploration with mostly abstract notions and will end up focused and activated, with real insights on what industries interest them, what specific jobs are like and what education is required to do them successfully.”
It adds, “Students will be able to hear webinars on a variety of topics in the ‘auditorium’ and visit with representatives from businesses across the commonwealth in the ‘exhibit hall’.”
The event is free for students.
Junior Achievement of West Kentucky serves more than 21,000 students across western Kentucky.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.