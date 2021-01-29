Kentucky Wesleyan College and Brescia University have each earned a spot on the U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best Online Program report.

KWC ranked No. 122 and Brescia ranked No. 234 out of 357 schools on the Best Online Program report. KWC also ranked No. 92 out of 145 on the US News & World Report’s Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Program for 2021.

According to its website, US News & World Report, an online magazine that ranks colleges and universities in the country to help potential students best pick schools, assessed schools based on engagement, services and technologies, faculty credentials and training, and expert opinion.

The website also said part of the magazine’s methodology for the report was assessing how the schools’ online programs “are being delivered and their effectiveness at awarding affordable degrees in a reasonable amount of time.”

Rebecca Francis, KWC director of adult and online education and associate dean of the college, said the school is honored to once again receive national recognition for its online programming. She said the school is “focused on delivering a robust learning experience in an environment that is both convenient and welcoming for our students.”

“The continued growth of our online enrollment reflects KWC’s reputation for excellence, the faculty commitment to quality and the tremendous successes of our online students,” Francis said.

The Rev. Larry Hostetter, Brescia University’s president, echoed these statements, adding that he is always pleased when the school’s programs get recognized for all the hard work its faculty and staff put into making sure students have the “best experience possible.”

To be acknowledged for having a premiere online degree program, especially this year, is important, he said.

“The online higher education market is so competitive right now that any distinction that we can have such as this one, especially given that our online program is fairly large, is really important to us,” Hostetter said.

Typically in times of economic downturn, colleges and universities see an uptick in enrollments. Not this year, Hostetter said.

The pandemic has caused more stressors for students, he said, so to have a robust online degree program is helpful for current students and will be integral in helping the university “build the program back up post-pandemic.”

