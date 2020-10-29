The Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy are gearing up to sue Daviess Fiscal Court.
During the Wednesday meeting of the Daviess County Confederate Monument Relocation Committee, committee member Anne Damron informed Committee Chair Aloma Dew as well as committee members Kenny Barr, Tim Kline and Wesley Acton that through her correspondence with members of the UDC, the organization had the proof and was ready to take on the court regarding the ownership of statue, Damron said.
“I talked to several people and they say that they have a deed and that they own the statue and are prepared to sue,” she said. “They have two lawyers as well as five locations where they would like to see the statue placed.”
When asked what those locations were, Damron hadn’t the foggiest, but rallied to the side of the UDC’s claim that “they own the statue,” she said.
“They have the money for a suit; they own the statue and have the deed,” she said. “It is widely known that they own the statue. I didn’t ask what their places were; I felt that if they wanted me to know they would have told me. I spoke to them right before this meeting. I don’t really know their plan, but I think if they don’t like the place that is chosen then they will step in. They have two lawyers and plenty of money and plan to pursue this.”
Damron’s revelation regarding the UDC’s plans for litigation came about as each member, said Barr, reported on their findings after reaching out to organizations that the community had recommended as a potential home for the controversial statue.
Damron was tasked with talking with the UDC.
Dew was assigned with talking to Owensboro Museum of Science and History Director Kathy Olson who was still very interested in housing the statue, Dew said.
Acton was tasked with reaching out to the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art while Kline was charged with contacting Elmwood Cemetery. Both organizations indicated that they were not interested/able to house the statue.
The remainder of the meeting was supposed to surround narrowing down recommendations for the fiscal court based off of community input intertwined with committee input. That did not take place.
Given that the UDC supposedly has recommendations that could be “beneficial to the committee’s final recommendations,” Barr made a motion that the committee open back up public comment and extend the cut off for comment to prior to the committee’s next meeting on Nov. 11, he said.
“Given what Tim (Kline) and Ann (Damron) have found out and given that the popular choice of Elmwood seems to be off the table, I think it would be pointless to make a recommendation right now,” he said. “I would like to give the UDC an opportunity to reach out to this committee. Maybe they have some similar ideas to ours or some we haven’t thought of.”
Barr then voiced his concerns to Kline and Damron, both of whom have spoken to members of UDC, that the UCD may be trying to “rebel” against the whole concept and mission of the committee. Both Kline and Damron said they did not get that sense.
Kline seconded Barr’s motion, but made it clear that if the UDC does not take advantage of the opportunity that there will be no more deadline extensions, he said.
The committee voted unanimously to extend public comment to Nov. 9 with Nov. 11 being set for the committee to reconvene to look at what new information has come to light and to move forward with finalizing what will be their recommendations to the fiscal court.
The next meeting of the Daviess County Confederate Monument Relocation Committee is scheduled for Nov. 11 at 4:30 p.m. via the Daviess County Fiscal Court Facebook page.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
