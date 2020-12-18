Saturday is going to be a big day downtown.
The city’s first Hot Chocolate Hop is scheduled from 3 to 8 p.m. at a dozen downtown restaurants and bars.
And downtown merchants have piggybacked onto the event with an Ugly Christmas Sweater Shop Hop.
Debi Ford, chairwoman of We Are Downtown, said 10 merchants will be participating in that event.
“Some will be staying open later, til 5, 6 or 7 p.m.,” she said. “They’re expecting 500 people for the Hot Chocolate Hop and we want them to shop in our stores while they’re downtown.”
The way it works, Ford said, is “If you come in wearing an ugly sweater and make a purchase, you’ll be entered into a drawing for a gift basket with things from all the participating stores. We did something like this a few years ago and it was crazy.”
We Are Downtown’s last Ugly Christmas Sweater Shop Hop was in 2014.
It was a little different.
That one required shoppers to take a picture of themselves shopping and email it to We Are Downtown.
This year, they just have to wear ugly sweaters and make purchases to have a chance to win the gift basket.
“Everybody has an ugly sweater somewhere in the back of the closet,” Ford said six years ago.
And she’s sure they still do.
Participating stores include Simply Chic, In The Groove, Studio 105, Byron & Barclay, HorseFeathers, Rayelle Collection, Willow & Pine, Lil Bit Sassy, Barr Bones and David Taylor Antiques.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
