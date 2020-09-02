Kickoff times and television selections for the University of Kentucky football team’s first two weeks of the 2020 season were announced by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday.
The Wildcats will travel to Auburn to open the 10-game conference-only schedule on Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. CT on the SEC Network. They will return to Kroger Field the following Saturday, Oct. 3, to meet Ole Miss at 3 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.
The SEC also announced that Kentucky’s matchup at Tennessee on Oct. 16 will be either 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. (all CT) on the SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform.
The Cats’ Oct. 31 road game at Missouri will be at 11 a.m. CT on the SEC Network.
WKU announces Louisville, Liberty game info
The Western Kentucky University football team announced the kickoff times and broadcast information for two upcoming games on Tuesday.
The Hilltoppers’ contest at Louisville on Sept. 12 will begin at 7 p.m. CT and be broadcasted on the ACC Network, while WKU’s home matchup vs. Liberty on Sept. 19 will kick off at 11 a.m. and be broadcasted on ESPNU.
Bowlds hits hole-in-one at Ben Hawes
Gary Bowlds scored an ace on No. 12 at Ben Hawes on Tuesday.
Bowlds carded the hole-in-one from 128 yards, using his pitching wedge.
Witnessing the feat were “Smokin’ ” Joe Rudy, Lynn Payne and Billy Booth.
