The University of Kentucky announced Thursday evening that a weekly COVID-19 testing requirement already in effect for unvaccinated students will be expanded to include all unvaccinated faculty and staff.
UK President Eli Capilouto made the announcement through a campuswide email sent Thursday.
During a virtual press conference Friday morning, Jay Blanton, the university’s chief communications officer, said the measure was to ensure the health and safety of the campus community.
“We believe the best way to accomplish those goals is to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible, and that’s the best protection, that’s the best defense against this virus,” he said.
As of Friday, Blanton said the university community is up to about 75% vaccinated, which is near its goal of 80%.
He said that percentage increased five points in the past month.
“We’ve made a lot of progress in the last few weeks,” Blanton said. “We want to increase that. We have an initial goal … of 80%. We’re not going to stop there, but we have an initial goal, and we’re moving quickly towards it, but we wanted to take some additional steps to help incentivize that … and to move forward.”
Unvaccinated faculty and staff can begin signing up for testing appointments beginning Aug. 30. Testing begins Sept. 1.
Employee testing sites will be added in and around campus, according to Blanton, with both walk-up and drive-through options. Details regarding site locations, he said, will be released by Monday, Aug. 30.
Community testing sites are also available in the BlueBox Theatre in the Gatton Student Center on Avenue of Champions, in addition to the community site located on College Way near the baseball stadium.
The university is working to come up with incentives to encourage vaccination for both students and employees. More details will be available next week on incentive plans, according to Blanton.
There are also disciplinary actions in planning stages for unvaccinated employees and students who do not undergo their weekly testing requirements, although no further details regarding those plans were available as of Friday.
Blanton said Capilouto hasn’t ruled out making vaccinations mandatory, but said that, at this time, the university believes its current campus policies regarding COVID-19 are the best way to encourage people and move people forward with vaccinations.”
The university also has an indoor masking policy in place throughout the campus.
“You don’t have to vaccinate, but if you don’t, you’re going to have to test every week,” Blanton said. “That’s a way we help ensure our community’s healthy and safe.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
