The University of Kentucky announced Thursday that it has received a $100 million gift to the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.

The gift comes from the foundation of former trustee Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton, a Bremen native who made the donation through the Bill Gatton Foundation, making it not only the largest donation to the university in its nearly 160-year history but is also believed to be the largest donation to a college of agriculture in the United States.

