Daviess County Parks Director Ross Leigh said he is approaching 2021 and this year’s schedule of park activities “optimistically.”

“I believe it’s the best way, both personally and professionally,” Leigh said last week.

City and county parks officials are planning events with the hope that they will be able to go forward this year. But the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create uncertainty.

The pandemic affected a number of events last year that were scheduled by or held in the parks, but not all of the changes resulted in cancellations. The city’s fireworks display, for example, was moved from the riverfront, where it normally would have drawn a large crowd, to several locations across the city so people could watch while social distancing.

Parks officials said they were unsure about how this year will go. The arrival of COVID-19 vaccines promises a return to normal activities at some point, although when is undetermined.

In an interview last week, U.S. 2nd District Rep. Brett Guthrie, of Bowling Green who has been part of the House committee overseeing progress on COVID-19 vaccines, said he expects vaccines will be prevalent enough that anyone will be able to be vaccinated by June.

2020 was a frustrating year for City Parks Director Amanda Rogers, she said.

“When we started this last year in March, I thought, ‘Maybe by fall’ ” things would return to normal, she said. “And fall came and went, and I thought, ‘Maybe by spring.’

“I think the only thing we can do is prepare for the best-case scenario,” with regular parks activities able to go on, she said.

Rogers said events will follow all health regulations regarding the pandemic.

As far as scheduling, “We are proposing to do everything,” while regularly evaluating conditions, she said.

“We are looking at every couple of weeks and, ‘Can we do it now?’ ” she said.

Leigh said there has been a public appetite for events. For example, the “Christmas at Panther Creek” lights display had a record season.

“We are a few dollars over the $49,000 mark, and that’s $5 per car,” Leigh said. “I think that speaks to the resiliency of the Owensboro community.”

The Daviess County Gun Club in Maceo, which is run by the parks department and had its first season last year, was also very successful, he said.

The gun club is a place where “people felt secure,” he said. “People would be able to get outside and participate in an activity ... without having to be in a stadium with 40,000 people.”

Last year’s Labor Day fireworks display scheduled for Panther Creek Park was canceled.

“We have hopes of being able to do that in September,” Leigh said.

The ROMP music festival at Yellow Creek Park is put on by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The park is merely the site for the event.

“It’s not our decision” as to whether ROMP is held this year, Leigh said.

The ROMP website says this year’s festival will be held from June 23-26, and the museum is currently holding a virtual band contest, where the winning band will perform on the main stage and the after-party stage.

“I’m glad I’m not in the position to make that decision” about whether the festival can be held, Leigh said. “For them, it’s major.”

Chris Joslin, executive director for the bluegrass museum, said officials are still looking at holding the festival at the end of June, but haven’t made any decisions yet.

“We haven’t made an official announcement about the dates,” Joslin said. “Internally, we are keeping all of our options open, in the event we want to consider moving that date to later in the year.”

Joslin said officials with other festivals scheduled for the summer “are taking a deep breath” and waiting to see how things go nationally over the next couple of months.

Joslin said museum officials want to see how vaccine distribution progresses before committing to a date and putting tickets on sale.

Leigh said he hopeful county parks will be able to get back to normal.

Normal activities would include not just events, but regular park activities such as allowing people to use basketball courts. The courts are closed with the hoop removed, Leigh said.

If the basketball courts were reopened now, “the first thing that’s going to happen is we are going to have a 10 on 10 (game), and we can’t allow that to happen.

“As the situation unfolds with the new vaccine, certainly over the next several months, the tide will turn and we can get back to what everyone is familiar with,” he said.

On sports tournaments, the city parks department is putting together its sports calendar and contracts, Rogers said.

Jared Bratcher, sports marketing director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau, has a list of events that stretch into November beginning with a cornhole tournament this weekend at the convention center.

“It’s full,” Bratcher said of the calendar. “It was full last year, and none of them happened.”

Rogers said sporting events will follow all health guidelines as well as guidelines from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.

“There may be times when there are only a couple spectators allowed per player,” Rogers said. Or, spectators may be barred entirely.

“It’s going to be totally based around the governor’s office, health department and KHSAA” recommendations, Rogers said. “I don’t have any concerns about being able to host these events. I have concerns about the tourism draw.”

The first major tournament will be held in February when Kentucky Wesleyan College is scheduled to host a softball invitational at Fischer Park.

“Are there going to be fans allowed? I don’t know,” Bratcher said.

There has been some return to normal already. For example, some of the soccer goals that were removed from Thompson-Berry Park are back in place for use, Rogers said.

The pandemic “has changed what we offer and how we offer,” Rogers said. “We have tried to be consistent with the county parks.

“I hope we see vaccinations out in such a way where we can get people together in the next few months,” Rogers said.

Two city-coordinated public events currently scheduled to go forward are the Hydrofair and Owensboro Air Show. Both the hydroplane races and the air show are scheduled for August.

“We are full-steam ahead with those events,” said Tim Ross, the city’s public events director.

Participants in the Air Shows are anticipating being back to normal operations by summer or fall, Ross said. The events are being planned in anticipation of drawing “normal size crowds.”

“We can adapt if we had to, but are not planning on reduced capacity” during either event, he said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse