When Owensboro resident Whitney Galloway made her way to Las Vegas on Wednesday morning, she didn’t expect to share the stage with one of the top superstars in music just hours later.

During Carrie Underwood’s Las Vegas residency show “Reflection” at the Resorts World Theatre, Galloway was brought up to perform with the eight-time Grammy-winner on her song “All-American Girl.”

Galloway, 26, and her longtime friend and co-maid of honor Sydney Smith, also 26, decided to fly out to the city that never sleeps for a pre-bachelorette celebration before Galloway gets married to her future husband Charlie McFarland this October.

“Last year, we went on a little Florida trip together for the summer and I kind of wanted us to take vacations together before she’s too busy for me (when) she’s married,” Smith joked.

While Smith said that the official bachelorette party will take place in Owensboro at a later date, Smith wanted to do something for Galloway beforehand.

Smith first became introduced to Underwood when the latter was competing as a contestant on the fourth season of “American Idol,” eventually winning the competition against rocker Bo Bice in 2005.

Galloway would watch the show when she was over Smith’s home and both eventually attended some of Underwood’s shows; one of which took place eight years ago to the day that Galloway sang with the artist.

“(Carrie’s) incredibly talented,” Galloway said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been to a show where the performer is as incredible as she is. I’m fortunate that Sydney was obsessed with her so therefore, I was kind of introduced to her as well.”

Smith was familiar with Underwood’s residency show when she went out to Las Vegas with another friend back in December.

“I’ve been a really big Carrie Underwood fan for a long time and Whitney has always been around,” Smith laughed. “So (I told) Whitney, ‘We need to go to Vegas so you can go see the show. Like, I want you to see the show so bad.’ ”

Smith said this was the perfect time of the year for her and Galloway to make the trip.

Unbeknownst to Galloway, Smith was aware that Underwood has a tradition of bringing up brides-to-be to sing with Underwood on “All-American Girl.”

“Sydney was at (a) show in December, so she kind of knew that it was going to happen. So then she was texting me and asking if I knew the lyrics to the song, and I didn’t know what was going on,” Galloway said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I know the lyrics to the song. Why would I not know the lyrics to that song?’ But I didn’t know why she was asking and she kept it hidden for a while. She was plotting for so long.”

Smith knew how to catch the attention of one of Underwood’s team members and told Galloway to wear a sash sporting “BRIDE TO BE.”

“Someone from Carrie’s team comes out in the lobby area before the show and looks for someone that looks like they would be the perfect fit to go on stage,” Smith said. “...When I saw that girl walking by, I was like, ‘Whitney, put on your sash. It’s game time.’ ”

The plan worked and Galloway was approached by Underwood’s team member and asked Galloway if she was willing to go on stage to sing with Underwood.

Jokingly, Galloway said “no.”

“I wanted to (do it) but it was so nerve-racking,” Galloway said.

Galloway and Smith made their way into the venue before Galloway headed back out to the lobby about 45 minutes into the show to meet Underwood’s team to get ready for her big debut.

“I was so nervous and I’m just an anxious person anyway, and so I felt so sick — but it was like a good sick,” Galloway said.

When Galloway finally walked onto the stage to sing with Underwood, the lyrics were “muscle memory” for Galloway, even though she said she was starstruck.

While Galloway’s interaction with Underwood was brief, she had nothing but kind words about the artist and was gifted with another sash reading “All-American Bachelorette,” personally autographed by Underwood.

“She’s just such a good performer and incredibly sweet,” Galloway said. “...It’s been a long time since I’ve met her at a meet-and-greet type situation, but she’s just so genuine, I think. What you see is how she really is ….”

After her performance, Galloway seemed to attract fans of her own.

“We were leaving and we were completely on the other side of the hotel and this lady recognized me and was like, ‘What does (Carrie) smell like?’ ” Galloway laughed.

With Galloway and Smith planning to leave Sin City on Sunday, both decided to catch another Underwood show Friday night.

But Galloway felt much more at ease this time around.

“I’m excited because I don’t have the stress of going up on stage so I can just jam out to the music,” Galloway said Friday.

Galloway said this is a story that will stay with her forever.

“It’s incredible. I’m so thankful to have a friend like Sydney … to plan something like this as nervous and anxious as I was, like how freaking cool,” Galloway said. “...This was just a really cool experience that I will definitely never forget ….”

And she looks forward to what is up ahead and is happy to have this trip as part of the journey.

“I’m very excited to marry Charlie in October, so this has just been a really cool thing leading up to getting to marry him,” Galloway said.