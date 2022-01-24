It has been about five years since Ron Payne sat in the mayor’s office at Owensboro City Hall, but the 75-year old Payne said last week that he still has the bug for public service.

Payne, who retired as Owensboro’s director of finance before serving as a city commissioner and two terms as mayor, said retirement has its positives and drawbacks.

Sitting in his home office, a Vietnam veteran hat perched upon a telescope pointed towards the sky, he said has retired several times, but it doesn’t seem to stick very well.

“I forget how many times I have retired from doing different things,” he said. “I told my wife, I said, ‘this time it is going to take,’ but I am not sure it is.”

While he has not made any final decisions about another run for elected office, Payne said he may “have to wrestle with getting back into public service.”

Payne said than when he decided to retire following the close of his second term as mayor, he was feeling a little tired and burned out. Little did he know then that he would soon be diagnosed with Stage 4 melanoma.

“My doctor wasn’t very optimistic about it,” he said. “He sent me to Louisville to the James Graham Brown Cancer Center, and who I met with was some kind of expert on melanoma. The minute he came in the room, I’ll never forget it, my poor wife, she was in tears, he said we are going to beat this.”

Payne then began using immunotherapy drugs to treat the cancer, which started working almost immediately. Now, two years later, he is no longer taking the medication and is cancer free.

“Once I started to improve with the treatment and started getting all of my energy back, then bang, COVID-19 hit,” he said.

Golf has been filling up some of that free time, and Payne said he was recently able to walk nine holes at the golf course for the first time in five years.

“We went to Rome; we love to travel,” Payne said. “In May of this year we have a trip planned to go to Belgium, Holland and Luxembourg,” he said. “In fact, we are going to go to (General George S.) Patton’s gravesite. My Dad was a combat engineer, he fought with Patton in WWII, so I am kind of excited about that.”

Payne said that when he looks back over his career in government, there is nothing that really jumps out at him as being something that he would have liked to accomplish, but was not able to.

His proudest achievement as mayor, however, is not difficult for him to name.

“As mayor I have to say it is downtown,” he said.

Payne recalled traveling to Europe several times with his wife, to cities like Paris, Prague and Rome, and seeing how they all had plazas or centers for the community to come and gather.

“We didn’t have that any longer in our city,” Payne said. “I think those places are very important for people to come as a community.”

At the time, the former Executive Inn along the Ohio River had been closed and boarded up, and the downtown was not the vibrant gathering place it was to become over the course oh Payne’s eight years in office.

“We rebuilt downtown,” Payne said. “We built the Smothers Park, built the convention center and got a hotel down there.”

While the price tag of those projects left some people questioning if they were the right fit for Owensboro at the time, Payne recalled one instance where a local resident spoke with him after Smothers Park had been completed.

“I have one story that I will never forget,” he said. “I was downtown walking Smothers Park with my wife and this gentlemen came up to me with his son, and he said, ‘Mr. Payne, have you got a few minutes’ and I said, ‘yeah, sure,’ ” Payne said. “He told me, ‘When this first started, I was against it, but I was wrong.’

“He said, ‘This is wonderful, and I told my son that anytime you are wrong, admit it, and I wanted him to watch me tell you I was wrong.’ ”

Now 75, and a few years removed from public office, Payne shared some advice for anyone considering a career in public service or making a run for elected office.

“My advice would be to have some goals,” he said. “Have something that you want done and be passionate about it.”

