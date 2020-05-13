UniFirst Corp. planned to deliver 10,000 protective face masks to the Daviess County Operations Center on Tuesday afternoon for distribution to local small businesses.
“We care about this community,” Dave Roberts, general manager of the 360,000-square-foot UniFirst distribution center at 2801 UniFirst Drive, said earlier in the day. “We want to help other businesses.”
So, the company ordered 10,000 face masks to donate to other businesses.
But Roberts said UniFirst is converting equipment to allow it to make disposable face masks here.
“What we’re hearing from our customers is that this is going to be a sustained effort,” he said. “We’re going to need personal protective equipment for a long period of time.”
Nationally, UniFirst serves more than 300,000 businesses in the United States, Canada and Europe.
More than 2 million people wear its uniforms every day.
Roberts said he expects the Owensboro distribution center to be able to make millions of masks a year for its existing customers and new customers who will want them.
“We’d like to think that that will increase employment,” he said.
Roberts said small businesses in the region are “trying to get up and running again and we want to help them.”
Chamber surveying members’ needsCandance Castlen Brake, president of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, said, “We’re putting a survey on our website (owensboro.com), asking our members what PPE they have available.”
She said small businesses trying to reopen don’t need to have to scramble to find masks.
“We’re trying to connect businesses that have PPE with those who need it,” Brake said.
County giving away masksAt 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, Daviess Fiscal Court will begin scheduling pickup times for the distribution of about 11,000 3-ply surgical masks to businesses having 50 or fewer employees at no charge.
They are for businesses that plan to reopen on May 20 — retailers, churches and funeral homes.
And businesses of that size that are already open, but didn’t receive masks from the county earlier, can also pick them up then.
They can call 270-685-8456 or 270-685-6142 to schedule a time to pick them up at the Daviess County Operations Center, 2620 Kentucky 81.
Businesses should bring a copy of their Owensboro/Daviess Co. Occupational Business License if applicable.
Donna Kish, public relations/communications specialist for UniFirst, said in an email, “Face masks will be critical to helping employees and the public-at-large stay healthy, but still remain in short supply and high demand. It’s becoming even more problematic for small businesses who are hard-pressed to even afford the required PPE.”
She said, “This is where UniFirst is happy to step up and give back to the Owensboro community, which has been so supportive to our business for more than two decades.”
The local distribution center opened in 1998.
In December, UniFirst donated more than $2 million worth of clothing to the United Way of the Ohio Valley.
The donations included more than 79,000 items — work shirts, polo shirts, T-shirts, work pants, jeans, coveralls, safety apparel, caps and hats, belts and backpacks.
