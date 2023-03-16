UNIFIRST DOM

Dan Getter, manager of safety operations, speaks about UniFirst Owensboro receiving the Governor’s Safety and Health Award on Wednesday for achieving 1,164,849 man-hours worked without a lost-time incident from June 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022, at the UniFirst Owensboro Distribution Center.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The 470 employees at Owensboro’s UniFirst Distribution Center worked 1,164,849 man-hours without a lost-time incident from June 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022.

And that won them the Governor’s Safety and Health Award for the third time Wednesday.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

