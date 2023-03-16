The 470 employees at Owensboro’s UniFirst Distribution Center worked 1,164,849 man-hours without a lost-time incident from June 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022.
And that won them the Governor’s Safety and Health Award for the third time Wednesday.
Daniel Getter, manager of safety operations for the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company, told employees. “This is not a small thing. It’s a major accomplishment. You are crucial to the (company’s) overall mission.”
Lynn Whitehouse, director of KYSafe in the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, said, “It’s a huge accomplishment. We only give out about 30 of these a year.”
A corporate news release says, “UniFirst-Owensboro has been at the forefront of safety initiatives, including the creation of an on-site wellness center; mandatory safety training for employee team partners; monthly safety audits; an Emergency Response Team trained in emergency response procedures; daily safety topics at shift kickoffs that include stretching; and participation in OSHA’s Voluntary Partnership Program.”
UniFirst says it is a “North American leader in supply and servicing of custom business uniform and workwear, facility service programs and first-aid and safety products.”
It has 260 service locations, more than 300,000 customer locations and 14,000-plus employees.
The company’s website says it outfits more than 2 million workers each business day.
Last month, it signed an agreement to purchase Clean Uniform, which is headquartered in St. Louis.
Clean has 11 locations covering Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma.
UniFirst is celebrating 25 years in Owensboro.
It began operating at 2801 UniFirst Drive in MidAmerica Airpark in early 1998 with about 260 employees.
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
