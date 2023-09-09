The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Owensboro, 1221 Cedar St., will host its 16th annual 9/11 Peace Vigil on Monday from 6:30-7:45 p.m. This is a meditation service comprised of peace prayers offered by community members of different faith traditions and silence. A prayer will be presented about every 10 minutes with silent meditation following each. A simple hymn will begin and end the service. This is the opening event of the week of NonViolent Action sponsored by NonViolent Owensboro.
