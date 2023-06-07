The Kentucky Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church will wrap up its three-day meeting at the Owensboro Convention Center at noon today.
Cathy Bruce, director of communications for the UMC, said the conference drew 400 lay delegates and clergy, plus vendors, guests and families.
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the total number of people came to about 1,200.
“This is one of the largest conferences Owensboro holds,” he said. “Yesterday, we saw long lines that extended to the sidewalk at Colby’s Deli, and the restaurants were full.”
Because there were so many people needing to eat at the same time, Calitri said, Francine Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, “was instrumental in working with our CVB team in securing and managing food trucks for Monday and Tuesday, as well as helping enhance the visitor experience by planning live music on the riverfront.”
Bruce said a family fun night on the riverfront Tuesday night gave people a chance to enjoy the Ohio River.
Randy Lanham and The Possum Pickers was scheduled to provide music on the Overlook Stage.
“It takes a great team effort to pull off a large conference like this,”Calitri said. “The staff at the UMC are top-quality people, and I’m really proud of the efforts of Jeff Esposito and his convention center team, Tim Ross and the city team and our team at Visit Owensboro.”
He said this was the third year of a three-year contract for the conference.
It will go back into rotation with other cities next year, Calitri said.
But Bruce said that hasn’t been decided.
“The first year was in 2020,” she said. “But the conference was canceled that year because of COVID.”
She said conference officials were negotiating with the convention center and hotels about 2024.
Bishop Leonard Fairley, the resident bishop of the Kentucky Annual Conference, said in a news release, “Our theme for this year’s annual conference is ‘Show The Love of God.’ It is a joy and an honor to live this out with the people of Owensboro. The city of Owensboro has provided space of hospitality for us. We pray to return our thanks by embracing, embodying and showing the love of God in this community as passionate spiritual disciples of Jesus Christ.”
The Kentucky Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church includes more than 100,000 members in over 700 churches.
