The United Way of the Ohio Valley serves as the administrator of the Emergency Food and Shelter Board in Daviess County.
The agency has awarded $39,036 in Phase 37 funds to Daviess County through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, a federal program established in 1983.
Boulware Mission, Daniel Pitino Shelter, OASIS, Saint Benedict's Homeless Shelter and Salvation Army will receive these funds.
