United Way of the Ohio Valley recently launched its Text-to-Pledge campaign, which sends electronic reminders, tips and other information about the 2020 Census through April 1.
The service is easy to use. To opt in, simply text the word PLEDGE to 211211.
Newcomers receive a thank you for pledging to take the upcoming census.
Next, another text message asks for a ZIP Code.
After it is entered, a message pops up: “Thank you for submitting your ZIP Code. You will receive census information from 901-290-4069.”
By texting the words “learn,” “myth” and “organize” to that phone number, residents receive details about the census and links to the U.S. Census Bureau website for more information.
Many United Way agencies across the nation are launching the Text-to-Pledge campaign, said Blaine Mathew, project coordinator and 211 specialist.
The campaign is powered by 211, a nationwide United Way service that connects residents in need with services, such as food, clothing and emergency housing. United Way of the Ohio Valley launched its 211 system last year. Within the first few months, the service had received more than 500 calls for assistance.
The local United Way is a member of the Daviess County Complete Count Committee.
“We are doing everything possible to count everyone,” Mathew said.
United Way officials launched the Text-to-Pledge campaign as a way to raise awareness about the upcoming census.
“United Way believes that accurate census data is essential for our communities,” Jo Shake, United Way board chairwoman, said in a press release. “This data is used to determine federal, state and local appropriations for many of the programs that are a vital lifeline to our citizens.”
The Text-to-Pledge platform may assist people who work with historically hard-to-count populations, such as low-income neighborhoods, immigrants, former jail inmates and young children, to name a few.
For a year, the Complete Count Committee has been planning in an effort to build awareness about the census and to make sure each person is counted. Many upcoming outreach activities are planned.
For example, families who complete the census at the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club will be eligible for a drawing in which five families will win a $50 prize for groceries. East View Elementary School is planning an event to promote the census.
Audubon Area Community Services has planned special activities for its five housing complexes, which serve nearly 450 residents.
United Way is pleased to participate in the Complete Count Committee’s ongoing efforts, Mathew said. “We understand how important the census is. We want to get everyone counted.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.