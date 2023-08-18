United Way of the Ohio Valley will kick off its 2023-24 campaign today, Aug. 18.
The campaign — entitled “Why I Give” — will be focused on the understanding of why it is important to give back to help others in need, according to a press release, and how one can inspire others.
“We would be surprised to actually know the number of people in our communities that have been impacted by an agency that is supported by United Way,” said Paula Yevincy, UWOV’s president and CEO. “... Thousands of services are being delivered to support programs for the health, education and basic needs of individuals and families in our area.”
The campaign is the main mechanism for United Way to raise funds to support the work of more than 50 nonprofit agencies in Daviess, Hancock, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties.
For more information about donating, email Savannah Gatton, UWOV’s director of resource development and marketing, at sgatton@uwov.org, by visiting uwov.org or call 270-684-0668.
