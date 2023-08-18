United Way of the Ohio Valley will kick off its 2023-24 campaign today, Aug. 18.

The campaign — entitled “Why I Give” — will be focused on the understanding of why it is important to give back to help others in need, according to a press release, and how one can inspire others.

