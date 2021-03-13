The United Way of the Ohio Valley and Toyotetsu Mid-America have partnered together to fight hunger and housing displacement in the Green River region with a fundraising competition.
United Way of the Ohio Valley, or UWOV, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families in the community through quality education and financial stability.
Toyotetsu Mid-America, or TTMA, a Japanese-American auto manufacturer and major employer in Owensboro, wants to encourage other manufacturers and businesses in Owensboro to help meet the needs of the community through “spirited competition,” according to TTMA human resource specialist Lindsey Cline.
Donations allocated through the fundraising efforts will benefit agencies in the region that provide food, housing and utility assistance.
UWOV manager or digital communications, Blaine Mathew said the agencies that will receive donations have not yet been decided and will be discussed over the new week.
“We saw a need in our community for food and for help with the utility and rent assistance, especially right now — everyone’s struggling … TTMA and United Way got together and decided this is what we needed to do for our community,” said Mathew. “We have partnered up and challenged four other local manufacturing companies to a … friendly competition to see who can raise the most food and the most funds for this event.”
The four other participants — Daramic, Domtar, Hunter Douglas and Metalsa — and the manufacturer or business that is able to raise the most funds and food donations between March 15 to 29 will receive a trophy, according to Mathew.
With a TTMA monetary sponsorship of $10,000, Cline said the two agencies are hoping to raise enough to match that by raising another $10,000.
“That would be a great goal for us. So we’d like to challenge everybody to meet that goal and get there with us,” she said. “Anybody that wants to join in is more than welcome. It’s more of a general challenge to the community, to area businesses in our whole community. …We just want to give back to the community.”
Mathew said UWOV will soon roll out a mobile giving platform on its Facebook page that will allow donors to go online and donate funds in the name of whichever participating business or manufacturer it wishes to support during the competition.
“They can choose how they want their funds allocated that way. And of course, the food items are going to be collected within each company and counted as they go along,” he said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.