The United Way of the Ohio Valley plans to allocate $200,000 in the coming months to groups and agencies looking for ways to address food insecurity in the region.
The effort is being led by the United Way’s Hunger Relief Committee, which is looking at how to address the various issues that contribute to food insecurity.
Doug Eberhart, executive vice president for the United Way of the Ohio Valley, said the $200,000 will come from money the organization has raised. Last year, it raised $2.8 million.
“We have been very blessed,” Eberhart said Thursday.
Of the funds to combat food insecurity, Eberhart said, “I think sometime in the next six months, we’ll be looking at starting to invest the money.”
The Hunger Relief Committee has been meeting for about a year and a half, although the work was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Eberhart said. Hunger and food insecurity were issues that were made worse by the pandemic. In January, state Agriculture Commission Ryan Quarles said before the pandemic, one in every seven state residents, and one in every four students in grades K-12, were facing food insecurity.
Eberhart said the committee is made up of representatives from more than 30 groups from across the United Way’s six-county service area.
The committee will establish goals on how to address food insecurity in the region and identify gaps in service, he said.
“These are people currently working in the food serving industries,” including food pantries, food programs and health care, Eberhart said. Some of participating agencies include the Green River District Health Department and Owensboro Health.
Eberhart said the committee includes “churches, government, for-profit, nonprofit — all the groups that have a role in solving food insecurity already” or are interested in being part of the discussion, he said.
The committee is working to raise awareness about food insecurity, provide access to resources and advocate on the issue, he said.
“The possibilities are endless in really how the money can be invested,” he said. The committee “will try to find the most efficient ... and effective way to do it. We are really going to look at all options.”
